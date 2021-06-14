Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to Host Job Fair Monday

The Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino will be hosting a job fair on Monday, June 14th, with more than 500 positions available for interested applicants.

The event will take place at 1 Seminole Way in Hollywood, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will include job opportunities in the housekeeping, culinary, stewarding, food and beverage, cash operations, and security industries.

Perks include $300 sign-on bonuses (after 90 days of employment), weekly pay, a comprehensive benefits package for full-time employees, on-call positions offering flexible schedules, a free meal on every shift, uniforms provided by the wardrobe department, and career growth opportunities.

Candidates are asked to bring copies of their resume, a valid ID, social security card and, if required, a work authorization.

Prior to the event, candidates must complete a work application.

For a full list of positions, click here.