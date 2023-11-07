Seminole Tribe relaunches mobile sports betting app in ‘limited fashion' in Florida

The Seminole Tribe has announced that it has officially launched its mobile sports betting app in a “limited” fashion, despite two ongoing lawsuits that challenge the practice, a spokespeople said Tuesday.

“The Seminole Tribe is offering limited access to existing Florida customers to test its Hard Rock Bet platform,” Gary Bitner, a spokesperson for the tribe, said in a statement.

The statement did not elaborate on how many customers have access or what the limitations are.

The announcement comes a week after the tribe announced that in-person sports betting would return on Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

Craps, roulette and in-person sports betting are set to launch to the public on Thursday, Dec. 7 at all three Seminole Casinos in South Florida.

“This is a historic milestone that immediately puts Florida in the same league with the world’s great gaming destinations,” said Jim Allen, CEO of Seminole Gaming and Chairman of Hard Rock International.

This announcement also comes after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an attempt to block implementation of the deal otherwise known as the Compact, which allows the tribe to offer online sports betting, but it had drawn legal challenges from Florida pari-mutuel companies.

“The Seminole Tribe thanks the State of Florida, the U.S. Department of the Interior and the U.S. Department of Justice for defending our Compact," said Marcellus Osceola Jr., Chairman of the Seminole Tribe of Florida. "By working together, the Tribe, the State and the federal government achieved a historic legal victory.”

At this time, the tribe did not comment on the return of mobile sports betting.

The Seminoles previously launched the sports betting app in 2021, but stopped accepting wagers after a court ruling blocked the deal.