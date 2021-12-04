Seminole Tribe's Hard Rock Sportsbook App No Longer Accepting Bets, Deposits

The Seminole Tribe has suspended operations for its popular new sportsbook app.

On Saturday, the Hard Rock Sportsbook app was no longer accepting any new bets, accounts or deposits.

Due to yesterday’s appellate court decision, the Hard Rock Sportsbook mobile app will temporarily suspend accepting new bets and deposits. Player information and account funds are safe and secure, and the app will remain online for easy withdrawals via all payment methods. pic.twitter.com/8XhDcXzRKa — Hard Rock Sportsbook (@HardRockSB) December 4, 2021

“Thank you for participating in our early access launch,” a statement on the app read. “Although we are temporarily suspending the acceptance of new bets and account deposits, we remain committed to building the best place for sports betting in Florida. We hope that you have enjoyed your gambling experience on the Hard Rock Sportsbook app, and we look forward to welcoming you back in the future.”

The app will, however, remain active in order for users to made any withdrawals.

Last month, U.S. District Court Judge Dabney Friedrich found that the multibillion dollar agreement between the state and tribe allowing online betting violated a federal rule that requires a person to be physically on tribal land when wagering. The lawsuit, filed by non-Indian casino owners in Florida, challenged the approval of the agreement by the U.S. Department of the Interior, which oversees tribal gambling operations.