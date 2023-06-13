Senator Rick Scott calls Trump indictment a ‘dangerous government overreach'

Donald Trump arrived in Miami ahead of his appearance in a federal courtroom to face charges of allegedly mishandling classified documents — and the community is having mixed reactions.

Senator Rick Scott has been extremely critical of the indictment against the former president, calling it a dangerous government overreach.

Scott, a Trump ally, joins a chorus of other Republicans blasting what they call "the weaponization of the justice department."

Even though the indictment came from an independent special counsel, the Republican senator accused President Joe Biden of using his Department of Justice to undermine the rule of law and destroy the trust of the American people.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Scott was joined by former political prisoners of communist countries like Cuba who say the indictment should ring the alarm.

They believe the United States is heading in the wrong direction, accusing the DOJ of using its power to shut down the opposition.

"Here in Miami, folks know a thing or two about dangerous government overreach," Scott said. "We have families here from Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua who can tell you exactly what it's like to watch a government punish its opponents while ignoring its own sins. That's not supposed to happen here in America."

When NBC6's Jamie Guirola asked Senator Scott if he read the entire indictment and if there was anything that is alarming, he said he did read it, and then brought up Hillary Clinton’s emails.

NBC6's Jamie Guirola, Kim Wynne and Alyssa Hyman have the latest on Trump's history-making indictment hearing happening tomorrow afternoon in Miami.