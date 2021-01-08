Senator Rick Scott Urges Trump to Reconsider Skipping Biden's Inauguration

Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement urging Donald Trump to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden after the president tweeted that he would not be in attendance.

“I am urging the President to reconsider his decision to skip the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," the statement read.

"He is, of course, not constitutionally required to attend and I can imagine losing an election is very hard, but I believe he should attend," Scott continued. "I plan to attend and believe it is an important tradition that demonstrates the peaceful transfer of power to our people and to the world.”

In a Friday tweet Trump said, “To all of those who have asked, I will not be going to the Inauguration on January 20th.”

Trump will be the first incumbent president since Andrew Johnson in 1869 to skip his successors inauguration. Two other outgoing presidents — John Adams in 1801 and John Quincy Adams in 1829 — also refused to attend the incoming president's ceremony.

Trump offered no clues for how he would spent his final hours in office. Biden will become president at noon on Jan. 20 regardless of Trump’s plans.