Send-Off Times, Watch Parties Info as Miami and FAU Head to Final Four

It's the moment that fans of the basketball teams for the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Atlantic Owls have waited for: the Final Four.

For the first time in each program's history, the 'Canes and Owls will be playing for a chance at the national title starting this Saturday inside NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas.

Here's more on what you should know as the teams prepare to take off for what could be the most important games in UM and FAU basketball history.

Miami and FAU Men’s Basketball Team Send-Off

The Miami Hurricanes are scheduled to leave the Watsco Center on the school's Coral Gables campus Wednesday at 11:45 a.m.

The FAU Owls are scheduled to depart from Palm Beach International Airport around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Miami and FAU Final Four Watch Parties

Fans of the Hurricanes can watch Saturday's game against UConn at the Watsco Center with the event starting at 7:30 p.m. Various alumni groups across the country will also hold events, which you can see by clicking on this link.

FAU fans in Miami can root for the Owls against San Diego State at a watch part at Da Cave, located at 13641 Northwest 7th Avenue in North Miami.

Final Four Events in Houston

The event's return to Houston will bring plenty of events for fans, including a Fan Fest from March 31 to April 3, a music festival from March 31 to April 2 featuring artists including Megan Thee Stallion, Tim McGraw and more.

Fans off all four teams can see everyone in action during an open practice at the stadium starting at 10 a.m. CST.

For more information on all the events, click on this link.