Señoritas Snatch Shapewear, Stuff Them Into Skirts at Margate Clothing Store

Surveillance video revealed Augusto Ospino’s worst fears when two women came into his Margate clothing store Thursday.

While pretending to shop, they took expensive shapewear — called fajas — and clothes off the racks and stuffed them in their skirts.

“Anything they could have on that side of the store, body shapers, jeans, they grabbed everything they could,” said Daniela Ospino, Augusto’s daughter.

Augusto approached them when they first walked in, as he does with every customer, but they waved him off.

“They reacted in an aggressive way, like, no, no, we are just looking,” Daniela said of the women.

Augusto gave them space and they took advantage. He says for 20 minutes they walked around the store stealing. His daughter demonstrated to NBC 6 how they’d lift up jeans to shield that they were putting clothes in their skirts.

And they weren’t deterred by the cameras.

“That’s the most surprising thing,” Daniela added. “They saw the cameras. There’s one video where the lady is just looking or staring at the cameras. They stole for 20 minutes.”

The Colombian clothing store just opened in August. This con sets them back upwards of $3,000.

“You don’t want that to happen to good people, or to anyone who works very hard to get the business going. It breaks my heart really,” Daniela said.

Margate Police say they’re aware of the theft and they are investigating. The Ospinos are offering a $500 reward to anyone who can help identify the women and get them caught.