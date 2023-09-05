‘Senseless': Dog's leg amputated after owner says someone shot her in SW Miami-Dade

A South Florida man says someone shot his dog in his southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood, and his dog had to get one of her legs amputated.

Ronald Green keeps replaying the frantic phone call he got from his neighbor on Aug. 22.

"I said, 'What do you mean shot?' She said, 'Shot, gunfire,'" Green said. "Senseless, just senseless."

Green's dog is named Snowball. Snowball was staying with his neighbor when she called him two weeks ago.

"She was winning and her leg was limp, she couldn't move it,” Green said.

The bullet hit Snowball in her left leg. Green rushed his dog to the Animal Emergency Clinic of South Florida, where doctors treated her for a gunshot wound. Green said they gave him three options because the bullet shattered the bone.

"Amputate the leg, put her to sleep or do some major surgery,” Green said.

He chose to amputate Snowball's left leg.

"Terrible, just horrible — a gunshot and she's not even a vicious dog,” Green said.

Green said he watched surveillance video from a neighbor's camera that showed someone on a scooter circling around to his dog and trying to provoke her.

He said you can't see the actual shooting in the video, but he said he did see the person put something in their waist immediately after.

Green wants the person caught.

"Why did you do it?" Green asked. “The dog is not vicious. There's no need to pull out a gun and shoot a dog."

Green said police came out and he has a case number. NBC6 reached out to Miami-Dade Police for more information.

Green is raising money for Snowball’s medical bills.