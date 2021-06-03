‘Senseless': Victim's Family Speaking Out as Manhunt Continues in Miami-Dade Mass Shooting

The family of one of the two men killed in Sunday's mass shooting outside a Miami-Dade banquet hall is speaking out as police continue their search for the gunmen responsible.

Relatives of Desmond Owens will be speaking Thursday afternoon about the shooting outside the El Mula banquet hall that killed Owens and Clayton Dillard and left 21 other people wounded.

"Two innocent lives were taken. In a matter of ten seconds, Desmond Owens was fatally wounded from a senseless act of violence," the family said in a statement.

The banquet hall had been hosting a release party for a local rap artist when the gunfire erupted around 12:30 a.m., with the suspects shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.

Several groups who were in the parking lot were armed and began shooting back at the gunmen as they fled the scene, police said.

Police said they recovered more than 100 bullet casings from the scene.

Surveillance footage released by police on Monday showed the three gunmen getting out of a white Nissan Pathfinder armed and wearing masks, then getting back in the SUV and fleeing the scene after the shooting.

Police said footage showed that the suspects had been waiting in the SUV in the parking lot for an hour before the shooting.

The Pathfinder was discovered submerged in a canal in the area of 154th Street and Northwest 2nd Avenue on Monday. The vehicle had been reported stolen on May 15.

Owens and Dillard, both 26, were killed, and of the wounded people three were critically injured.

Officials said the shooting resulted from an ongoing rivalry between two different groups, and said the intended target most likely was outside the hall at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made. Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms are offering a $30,000 reward in the case, and businessman Marcus Lemonis is offering a separate $100,000 reward.