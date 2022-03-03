‘Senselessness': March Against Gun Violence After Woman Found Fatally Shot in Pompano Beach Canal

Dozens of people marched through the streets of Pompano Beach Thursday in a call to action to stop gun violence after a young woman was found shot to death in her vehicle that was partially submerged in a canal.

Jazzmine Brayboy, 22, was found Feb. 16. Her 5-month-old goddaughter was also found in the car but survived.

"She had a beauty on the inside that shined bright," said Vickie Glinton, her grandmother.

A 17-year old was arrested in connection with the shooting and faces several charges including premeditated murder and child neglect.

Family members describe Brayboy as ambitious with goals of working in cosmetology.

"I wish you had an opportunity to know her as we know her. Jazz was such a beautiful and strong young woman," Glinton said. "She had a smile that would light up the street and when you look at her you knew it was going to be okay."

Family members also say she was like a maternal figure to her younger cousins.

City and community leaders say Brayboy’s death should be a call to action to put down the guns.

"A 22-year-old precious life, one of our queens found in a tragic, tragic death," said organizer Branden Jones. "What moved us about it was not only a baby being in the car but the senselessness that our community has started to take on. How we just go with the flow as if it’s nothing to lose a life."

"We need to take back our community. We need to stop gun violence. We need to protect each other," Pompano Beach Mayor Rex Hardin said.