Sensors placed on South Florida buildings detect sinking and other structural issues

Sinking buildings along South Florida's coastline are currently being monitored around the clock with sensors. The technology is aimed at spotting a problem before it starts.

Back in December, a study from the University of Miami studied 35 buildings that were experiencing significant subsidence, which is the process where the ground sinks or settles.

“The report didn’t surprise us at all. We live in an environment that is very particular, that has very mixed soil. We are building at water level so there is a very high-water table. So, all I think all the report really did was highlight something that was already known,” shares Mario Verciani, the CEO of SmartCore Systems.

The company started in 2021, and Verciani shares he wanted to problem solve the concerns so many building owners and residents had: was their space vulnerable to sinking or other environmental impacts?

“The sooner we know, the faster we can do something about it and the less expensive it becomes,” states Verciani. The solution is sensors from SmartCore.

Eleven of those sensors are in Marenas Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, one of the 35 towers identified in the study. The resort is monitoring the impacts construction next door could have on the building. To do so, Verciani explains they have two types of sensors installed.

One is for vibration monitoring. The sensor gathers data on any vibrations that exceed thresholds that could to lead to cracks or long-term damages.

The other sensor is at the foundation of the building, and it’s called a tilt monitor. Those sensors provide real time monitoring on how a foundation moves or settles.

It’s information that Cynthia Perez, the General Manager of Marenas Beach Resort says is invaluable.

“It really gives peace of mind to all the residents, to us as the operators of the hotel, our residents, our guests, our associates every day,” said Perez.

The real time 24/7 observations are able to be viewed through a data portal that engineers can access at any time. So far, Verciani says they have not been alerted to anything concerning in any of their properties.

He says it’s a positive sign to what technologies can be adopted to help curb the problem before it starts.