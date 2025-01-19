Sergeant suffers minor injuries after being struck by car in South Miami: Police

A South Miami police sergeant was transported to the hospital Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to police, Sgt. Fernando Bosch was investigating shell casings that were found near Southwest 64th Street 62nd Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

During his investigation, a car struck Bosch and he was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, police said, stayed at the scene.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Bosch was released from the hospital.

An investigation into the shell casings that were found remains active.