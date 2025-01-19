South Miami

Sergeant suffers minor injuries after being struck by car in South Miami: Police

According to police, Sgt. Fernando Bosch was conducting an investigation after shell casings were found near Southwest 64th Street 62nd Avenue

By Julian Quintana

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Miami police sergeant was transported to the hospital Sunday morning after he was struck by a vehicle, authorities said.

According to police, Sgt. Fernando Bosch was investigating shell casings that were found near Southwest 64th Street 62nd Avenue.

During his investigation, a car struck Bosch and he was transported to the hospital.

The driver of the vehicle, police said, stayed at the scene.

Bosch was released from the hospital.

An investigation into the shell casings that were found remains active.

This article tagged under:

South Miami
