‘He just pointed a gun at me': Sergio Pino's daughter describes alleged hitman encounter in 911 call

In a chilling 911 call, Sergio and Tatiana Pino’s daughter can be heard describing her encounter with an alleged hitman the FBI says her developer father hired to kill her mother.

“There's a gun, there's a guy with a gun, please,” Alessandra Pino can be heard telling the dispatcher.

“What do you mean there's a guy with a gun?" the dispatcher responded.

“Yes, he just pointed a gun at me, and they're still here,” Alessandra said.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Four men had already been arrested in March in connection with a stalking conspiracy that included, the FBI alleges, crashing a truck into a car that Tatiana Pino was driving.

But then the FBI says her husband Sergio arranged for what they call a second murder crew and a 911 call made by his daughter Alessandra captures what happened when they showed up at Tatiana's Pinecrest house on the morning of June 23.

Dispatcher: "Are you there?"

Alessandra: "Yes."

Dispatcher: "Ale, is there anyone else there with you?"

Alessandra: "No, I need to tell my mom not to come home. I think they might be looking for her."

They were, according to the FBI, but Alessandra didn’t realize her mother had already pulled her car into the back of the house as a gunman approached to finish what’s described in criminal complaints as a $300,000 contract on Tatiana’s life.

The twisted tale of developer Sergio Pino's alleged plot to have his wife murdered is coming into greater focus. NBC6's Tony Pipitone reports

During the call, Alessandra tells the dispatcher her mother could have been shot.

Alessandra: "But my mom is here, they might have shot her."

Dispatcher: "Okay, did you see what he (gunman) was wearing?"

Alessandra: "No, he had a mask on."

But the man who held a pistol inches from Alessandra's face never got a shot off.

The FBI alleges Vernon Green was that man. He was still on probation after serving a 27-year sentence for armed robbery and attempted murder.

Then, Alessandra tells the dispatcher:

Alessandra: “I hear them. They’re passing me, they’re passing my house."

Dispatcher: "Ok, ma'am. Ale, they're trying to look for the subjects as well, OK? One's going to go to you and the other vehicles are going to continue looking for those subjects, OK?"

Alessandra: "I know, but my mom's phone says she's here and…"

Dispatcher: "We have officers there now, OK?"

Alessandra was able to track her mother’s movement by a phone app and soon realized Tatiana was not shot but had made it inside the home safely.

Sergio Pino, a prominent and wealthy developer in South Florida, was found dead by suicide inside his home amid an FBI investigation into criminal allegations in his bitter divorce battle with his wife of 32 years. NBC6's Tony Pipitone reports

The FBI says Tatiana had been followed that morning to a service at Calvary Chapel Miami by Diori Barnard, whose five years in state prison for attempted burglary and assault overlapped with two men now charged with murder for hire: Avery Bivins, who served 15 years for attempted murder and armed robbery, and Fausto Villar. In 2010, Villar and his cousin, a then Miami-Dade Police Officer, pulled over and robbed a man who had just collected $130,000 in cash winnings from a bookie.

According to court filings, Villar met Bivins in prison while doing seven years for that armed robbery. The FBI says Villar, who did roofing work for Sergio Pino, was paid by Pino to assemble the crew including Barnard and Clementa Johnson, who was given 10 years for armed robbery and later convicted as a heroin dealer.

Nine men in total have been charged with various crimes related to this investigation. Those who’ve entered pleas have pleaded not guilty. Their attorneys aren’t commenting.

Following Sergio Pino’s suicide, his criminal attorney told NBC6 they were confident they could have successfully defended the charges about to be filed against him. Pino had previously denied any wrongdoing through his attorneys.

Alessandra declined to comment on this report.