‘Serial Attacker' Allegedly Raped Woman Near Burial Ground, Attempted Another Assault: Police

Police in West Palm Beach arrested a man they called a “serial attacker” who they said raped one woman and attempted to rape another woman late last year.

NBC affiliate WPTV-TV reports Lenoris Davis, 42, faces multiple charges after his March 21 arrest including two counts of kidnapping, one count each of sexual battery by coercion/threat and attempted sexual battery.

West Palm Beach Police said the first incident involved Davis and a 35-year-old woman last November. According to police, Davis attempted to offer the woman a ride while she was walking before the conversation became confrontational.

Davis allegedly got out of the car, pulled the woman inside and attempted to rape her. The victim was able to honk the car horn and scream for help before finally being able to run to a nearby home for help.

Lenoris Davis (West Palm Beach Police Department)

The second incident took place in December, when Davis allegedly asked a 58-year-old woman where he could buy marijuana. The victim told Davis where to go and went with him but asked to be dropped off after the purchase was made.

Davis refused and said he wanted to have sex with the woman, taking her to an old burial ground off North Tamarind Avenue.

"She had tried to get away. She was trying to fight him," West Palm Beach police spokesman Mike Jachles said. "At one point, she had a pocketknife that apparently dropped on the floor of the car. She was able to finally get it after the rape and stabbed him in the arm."

DNA evidence on the knife led police to Davis, while DNA submitted from the November case also matched with him. Both victims identified Davis as their attacker.

"Davis is a violent offender," Jachles said. "There's a very high probability that these are not the only two victims out there."

Anyone that may be a victim or know about Davis' activities is urged to contact West Palm Beach Police Det. Garrett Shirey at 561-822-1624.