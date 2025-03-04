‘Serial booster' who stole from Miami-Dade Home Depot stores arrested: Police

A man who police described as a "serial booster" who allegedly stole tools and other items from multiple Home Depot stores in Miami-Dade has been arrested, authorities said.

Kevin K. Borot, 31, was arrested Monday on three counts of grand theft and one count of cocaine possession, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

According to arrest reports, the charges stem from three separate cases dating back to last month involving Borot, who was described as "a serial booster that has been targeting multiple Home Depot across Miami-Dade County."

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The first alleged incident happened on Feb. 13 at the Home Depot at 2999 Southwest 32nd Avenue when surveillance video captured a man load a shopping cart with over $1,164 worth of tools and walk out without paying, the reports said.

A loss prevention officer approached the suspect outside the store, and the suspect fled on foot without the tools to a black Volkswagen Tiguan, the reports said.

The loss prevention officer was able to take a photo of the Tiguan, which was registered to Borot, the reports said.

The second incident happened on March 1 at the Home Depot at 7899 W. Flagler Street when Borot loaded up a shopping cart with three Milwaukee battery packs, three Milwaukee hatchet pruning saws and a Milwaukee chainsaw and left without paying, the reports said.

Borot was seen loading the items, with a total value of $2,054, into a black SUV with the help of an unknown female, the reports said.

The third incident happened Monday at the Home Depot at 11300 Southwest 40th Street when Borot placed merchandise inside a tool box and started to walk out of the store but was stopped by a loss prevention officer, the reports said.

The total value of the tool box and items inside was $817, the reports said.

After police responded and took Borot into custody, they found a clear bag with suspected cocaine in his pocket, the reports said.

Borot was booked into jail and appeared before a judge on Tuesday, who set his bond at $10,000.