Serial Key Fob Thief Burglarized Dozens of Cars at Fort Lauderdale Airport: BSO

A serial thief who stole dozens of key fobs from rental cars at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been arrested after a year-long investigation, authorities said.

Armando Martinez, 31, was arrested Tuesday on 143 counts of burglary of a conveyance and six counts of grand theft, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said.

Broward Sheriff's Office

Detectives began to investigate in late 2021 when more than 100 key fobs were stolen from rental car companies at the airport.

Similar crimes were committed on several occasions in 2022 until December, when detectives identified Martinez as the suspect, officials said.

Martinez later confessed to the crime, detectives said.

Each key fob is worth several hundred dollars, and Martinez is believed to have sold the key fobs, officials said.

The estimated total loss was set at more than $77,000.

Armando Martinez appears in bond court in Broward County.

Martinez, of Miami, appeared in court Wednesday where a judge gave him a $149,000 bond, or $1,000 for each of the 149 charges he faces.

The judge also ordered him to stay away from the airport.

Broward Sheriff's Office officials said they notified authorities at Miami International Airport of the arrest due to similar crimes occurring there.

The case remains under investigation.