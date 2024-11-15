Serial Peeping Tom who lurked outside multiple Country Walk homes arrested: MDPD

A serial Peeping Tom accused of lurking outside multiple homes in a Miami-Dade neighborhood for months has finally been arrested, police said.

Yoel Antonio Setien-Martinez, 26, was arrested Thursday on 10 counts of voyeurism, 10 counts of burglary of an occupied dwelling, two counts of indecent exposure and one count of resisting an officer without violence.

Miami-Dade Police said the incidents involving Setien-Martinez date back to at least May 12, when a woman who was in her home spotted him standing in her fenced and locked backyard staring at her and masturbating before he fled.

A similar incident happened at the same home on Sept. 7, an arrest report said.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Miami-Dade Corrections Yoel Antonio Setien-Martinez

On Sept. 29, another woman said she was inside her home when she spotted a man, later identified as Setien-Martinez, standing on a roof and looking into her window, the report said.

On Oct. 8, he was spotted looking into a home's window and exposing himself while a woman was getting dressed and exposed himself

He apparently returned to the home from the Sept. 29 incident on Oct. 22, and was once again spotted standing on a roof looking into a window. At one point, he knocked on the window to get the woman's attention and "left an unknown bodily fluid on the window," the report said.

Police responded and spotted Setien-Martinez walking in the area, but when officers tried to stop him he took off running and managed to escape, the report said.

The resident who lived at the home told police there were five other instances where he was spotted looking into the windows of her 16-year-old and 10-year-old daughters.

On Nov. 8, Setien-Martinez was seen on surveillance video kneeling in some bushes and looking into homes' fences, the report said. His distinctive head and arm tattoos could be seen in the video.

On Thursday, he was once again caught on camera kneeling in bushes looking through fences and when detectives responded, they were able to take him into custody, the report said.

Police said Setien-Martinez admitted to entering multiple victims' fenced backyards, staring at them through their windows, and exposing and pleasuring himself.

Setien-Martinez was booked into jail and due in court on Friday. Attorney information wasn't available.