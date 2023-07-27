Serial South Florida bank robber arrested after pursuit ended in crash: FBI

A man suspected in more than half a dozen robberies and attempted robberies at banks throughout South Florida was arrested after a reported police pursuit ended in a crash in Miami Gardens.

Kevin Anthony Heslop, 38, is facing charges in at least seven robberies or attempted robberies in the past month and a half, FBI officials said Thursday.

Broward Sheriff's Office Kevin Anthony Heslop

Officials said Heslop, of Miami, robbed the Wells Fargo Bank at 1201 East Hallandale Beach Boulevard in Hallandale Beach twice, on June 15 and July 7.

Heslop is also accused of attempting to rob the Chase Bank at 2000 Southwest 57th Avenue in Miami on July 13, officials said.

On July 15, Heslop allegedly robbed the Wells Fargo at 702 N. University Drive in Pembroke Pines and attempted to rob the Wells Fargo at 1191 S. University Drive in Plantation, FBI officials said.

On Wednesday, Heslop robbed two more banks, including the same Wells Fargo in Pembroke Pines and the Regions Bank at 8020 Pines Boulevard in Pembroke Pines, officials said.

Officers responding to Wednesday's robberies reportedly spotted Heslop fleeing and a brief pursuit ensued.

A wild police chase in Miami Gardens Wednesday ended with law enforcement ramming a bank robbery suspect’s vehicle before taking the suspect into custody. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

It ended when he crashed into a pole in the area of Northwest 175th Street and 27th Avenue in Miami Gardens.

Cell phone footage from a witness showed law enforcement ramming the suspect's vehicle before taking him into custody.

Heslop was booked into the Broward jail on bank robbery charges. Attorney information wasn't available.