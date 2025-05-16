Serial thief stole liquor, steaks, protein shakes from North Miami stores: Police

An alleged serial thief is facing multiple charges after police said he stole everything from liquor to steaks to protein shakes in nearly a dozen shoplifting cases in North Miami.

Lenny Cesar Gonzalez, 44, was booked into a Miami-Dade jail Wednesday on more than two dozen charges including grand theft, petty theft, burglary, and dealing in stolen property, records showed.

According to arrest reports, Gonzalez targeted the Whole Foods Market at 12150 Biscayne Boulevard three times in June and July of last year, stealing packages of steaks and Nova lox worth over $150 total.

Between February and April of this year, he repeated stole from a Walgreens at 12295 Biscayne Boulevard and a Publix at 12800 Biscayne Boulevard, the reports said.

He stole multiple bottles of liquor and in one case in March, he stole 10 totes containing 43 wine bottles worth around $800 from the Publix loading dock, the reports said.

In one of the Walgreens thefts, Gonzalez stole nine cases of protein shakes worth $127, the reports said.

Gonzalez and another man also are accused of stealing a $1,500 electric scooter from outside a home on Northeast 122nd Street.

The reports said in 2025 alone, Gonzalez has stolen more than 60 items worth $1,579.

Gonzalez was taken into custody after an altercation with the manager of a Publix , the reports said.

Gonzalez appeared in court Thursday, where a judge appointed him a public defender and granted him bond.