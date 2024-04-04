traffic alert

Series of crashes snarl traffic on Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade

One crash was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Okeechobee Road

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of crashes were causing heavy delays on a stretch of the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade Thursday morning.

One of the crashes was reported around 6:20 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near Okeechobee Road.

Florida Highway Patrol officials later said there were three separate crashes all in that same area, with around 10 vehicles involved.

Footage showed all but one express lane shut down and major backups shortly after the crashes. FHP officials said four lanes were open by around 7:45 a.m.

It was unknown if there were any injuries.

