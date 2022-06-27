Seven People Rescued After Boat Struck by Lightning Off Florida's Gulf Coast

Seven people were rescued this weekend after their personal boat was struck by lightning off of Florida' Gulf Coast.

The United States Coast Guard said the 39-foot vessel was struck Saturday about 100 miles west of Clearwater. A helicopter from Air Station Clearwater was deployed and rescued the five women and two men.

"Lightning storms are routinely encountered in the Florida maritime environment and can pose a significant hazard to boaters," said Lt. David McKinley, Coast Guard pilot. "Fortunately, the boaters in this case were well prepared with all necessary safety equipment including an EPIRB, flares, and a marine VHF radio to ensure a quick and efficient rescue."

All seven people were uninjured and later reunited with family members.

The boat's owner is working with commercial salvage crews to recovered the disabled vessel.