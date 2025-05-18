Several apartment units in Fort Lauderdale damaged after water pipe bursts

There was a massive mess Sunday morning inside a high-rise apartment just steps from Las Olas.

According to residents, the water started pouring through their ceilings, soaking everything in sight.

Before noon Sunday, residents at Camden Las Olas said they heard bursts of water suddenly coming out of nowhere.

“I open the door and all of the ceiling panels bursted down, waterfall just coming right through my building and I’m just standing there in puddles of water,” said James Bounma.

Bounma lives on the 15th floor and said inside his unit, there was about an inch and a half of water that accumulated within just 10 minutes.

The rug is ruined, furniture is ruined, clothes is ruined, everything in the closet," he said. "Mold.”

Bounma told NBC6 that firefighters responded to the building and asked tenants to evacuate.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue confirmed that a burst pipe damaged units across several floors.

“The fire department called us and said it was a malfunction on a sprinkler due to it being so old," Bounma said.

Hours after the incident, water damage restoration companies were parked outside the apartment building ready to assist with dry vacuums.

Residents on the floors affected are now worried about the next steps and where to go.

“The time on this being back to a restorable condition would vary on different factors like continuous drying,” said Roderick Beharry with ServPro.

Camden management has not responded to the incident.