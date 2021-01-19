MLK Rideout

Several Arrested, ATVs and Dirt Bikes Impounded After MLK ‘Rideout' in South Florida

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies in South Florida said they were on high alert to patrol the streets

Monday's Martin Luther King Day "rideout" in South Florida led to multiple arrests and several ATVs and dirt bikes being impounded, authorities said.

The annual "Wheels Up, Guns Down" event is meant to celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy and his message of nonviolence but over the years has turned into a celebration of lawlessness as hundreds of riders on dirt bikes and ATVs from across the country descend upon South Florida and swarm the roadways.

More than a dozen law enforcement agencies in South Florida said they were on high alert to patrol the streets as they anticipated chaos and traffic nightmares.

Miami-Dade Police reported Tuesday that they made seven felony arrests from Friday through Monday, and made five traffic arrests and another four misdemeanor arrests.

The agency said six ATVs and four dirt bikes were impounded and 24 moving citations were issued. In addition, six guns were recovered, MDPD officials said.

Other law enforcement agencies haven't given updated statistics but Miami Beach Police said they arrested five ATV and dirt bike riders on Saturday night.

