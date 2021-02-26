Several Arrested on Human Trafficking, Drug Charges After Miami Beach Raid

What started out as a narcotics investigation led Miami Beach police to a victim of human trafficking and a criminal enterprise with drugs, weapons and sex.

At least five people are in custody after an overnight police raid in Miami Beach. Over the past few weeks, the Miami Beach Police Department launched an investigation into two apartments on Jefferson Avenue.

The narcotics investigations involved the sale of crack cocaine and crystal meth. During the raid, police also found several firearms.

During the course of the investigation, police identified a victim who says she was pimped out for money but fed cocaine instead.

The victim told police failure to do what she was told meant getting a beatdown.

The suspects appeared in court Friday on serious charges, with some facing counts of human trafficking, deriving support from the proceeds of prostitution, and gun charges.