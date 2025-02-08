Broward County

Several beaches in Broward County closed after tar balls reportedly wash ashore

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews received a 911 call about a strange substance in the water near Las Olas Boulevard and the shoreline

By Julian Quintana

Some beaches across Broward County were closed on Saturday after reports of tar balls that washed on shore, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews received a 911 call about an oily substance in the water near Las Olas Boulevard and the shoreline.

Officials said the caller was walking on the sand when they noticed the substance on their feet. Ocean Rescue Lifeguards also saw the substance when they started their shifts.

In an abundance of caution, officials closed down beaches for swimmers from Lifeguard Tower 1 in Port Everglades on the south to Lifeguard Tower 10 at Riomar Street.

Beaches north in the area remain open but are being monitored.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified about the incident and is working with the Department of Environmental Protection to identify a source.

