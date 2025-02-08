Several beaches in Broward County closed after tar balls reportedly wash ashore

Some beaches across Broward County were closed on Saturday after reports of tar balls that washed on shore, officials said.

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, crews received a 911 call about an oily substance in the water near Las Olas Boulevard and the shoreline.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officials said the caller was walking on the sand when they noticed the substance on their feet. Ocean Rescue Lifeguards also saw the substance when they started their shifts.

In an abundance of caution, officials closed down beaches for swimmers from Lifeguard Tower 1 in Port Everglades on the south to Lifeguard Tower 10 at Riomar Street.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Beaches north in the area remain open but are being monitored.

The U.S. Coast Guard has been notified about the incident and is working with the Department of Environmental Protection to identify a source.