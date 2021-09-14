Several Cars Damaged in Little Havana Dealership Fire Tuesday Morning

Crews worked Tuesday morning to put out several cars that were on fire inside of a Little Havana dealership.

The fire took place inside the dealership located at the intersection located at Southwest 8th Street and 32nd Avenue, with at least three cars damaged.

Officials have not released any information on the damage to the cars but did say they have not ruled out possible arson in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.