Several Detained After Shots Fired During Party in Pompano Beach: BSO

Authorities are investigating after shots were fired during a party in Pompano Beach early Friday.

Broward Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call about a loud party near the 800 block of Northeast 23rd Terrace around 5 a.m.

As deputies arrived, they heard gunshots, but no injuries were reported. Footage from the scene showed a Mercedes sedan with a broken back window.

Several people were detained for questioning, and detectives were at the scene investigating.

No other information was immediately known.

