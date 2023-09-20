Several in custody after SWAT team, detectives conduct search warrant at Miramar home

The Miramar SWAT team, along with detectives, executed a search warrant for fraud early Wednesday morning, officials said.

Authorities conducted the search warrant at a home located on the 2100 block of SW 118 Avenue in Miramar.

Officials said no injuries were reported and that several people had been detained

At this time there are no safety alerts for the surrounding area.

This is an ongoing investigation and the scene remains active.

It is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.