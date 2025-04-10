Several injured after school bus and vehicle crash in West Perrine

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle Thursday in West Perrine, officials said.
The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Homestead Avenue.
Nine people with minor injuries were assessed by Miami-Dade Fire crews at the scene, officials said.
Two people were transported to a hospital while the remaining patients were released. The extent of their injuries was unclear.
Details on what led up to the crash were unavailable.
