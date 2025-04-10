Several injured after school bus and vehicle crash in West Perrine

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle Thursday in West Perrine, officials said.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Homestead Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Nine people with minor injuries were assessed by Miami-Dade Fire crews at the scene, officials said.

Two people were transported to a hospital while the remaining patients were released. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Details on what led up to the crash were unavailable.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.