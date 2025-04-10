Miami-Dade County

Several injured after school bus and vehicle crash in West Perrine

Two people were hospitalized, and several others with minor injuries were assessed at the scene

By NBC6

Multiple people were injured after a crash involving a school bus and a vehicle Thursday in West Perrine, officials said.

The crash happened at around 3:30 p.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive and Homestead Avenue.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Nine people with minor injuries were assessed by Miami-Dade Fire crews at the scene, officials said.

Two people were transported to a hospital while the remaining patients were released. The extent of their injuries was unclear.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Details on what led up to the crash were unavailable.

Check back with NBC6 for updates.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade County
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us