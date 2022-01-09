Several Injured at CityPlace Doral After Shots Fired Sunday

Several people were hurt after an argument turned into a shooting at CityPlace Doral, according to Doral Police.

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. in one of the parking garages. The commotion caused several people to be injured, but police say there don't seem to be injuries as a result of the gun shots.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene.

The suspect, a male who was wearing a pink sweatshirt, khaki shorts and a black cap, fled to the second floor. The suspect has not been identified and the scene remains active.

Emily Aguila says she wasn't allowed to drive her car out of the garage.

“We were just going to come here to the market and then we saw all the cops coming in," Aguila said. "And then we got in the car and then they told us they’re not gunna let you guys leave, there’s a shooting.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.