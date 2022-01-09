Police Search for Gunman After Argument Causes Commotion at Doral CityPlace

Police are looking for the man who fired his gun during an argument among several people Sunday at CityPlace in Doral.

Doral Police responded to the shopping mall after 9 p.m. Several men and women started fighting in one of the restaurants, and eventually the altercation spilled into the parking lot, police said.

During the fight, someone was struck in the head with a bottle and a man pulled out his gun and fired several rounds, police said. No one was struck by the gunfire.

The suspect, a male who was wearing a pink sweatshirt, khaki shorts and a black cap, fled to the second floor of the parking garage and remains at large.

Nina Okaroji said she saw the fight escalate.

"He tried to like, talk to her, and she rejected him and then he started saying rude things to her and they started going back and forth," she said. "He physically started hitting the girl and that’s what even prompt me to go from watching it to recording it. Because I didn't think it was going to escalate to that.”

Emily Aguila says she wasn't allowed to drive her car out of the garage.

“We were just going to come here to the market and then we saw all the cops coming in," Aguila said. "And then we got in the car and then they told us they’re not going to let you guys leave, there’s a shooting.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.