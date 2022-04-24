Several Injured Multi-Vehicle Accident in Davie



Multiple cars crashed in Davie Sunday, injuring several people, according to Davie Police.

The incident occurred around noon near North University Drive and Stirling Road.

Multiple lanes of Stirling Road at North University Drive were shut down but have since reopened.

The victims of the crash sustained non-life threatening injuries and were taken to local area hospitals or were treated on the scene by Davie Fire Rescue.

Police did not immediately say what caused the accident.

This is a developing story. Please check NBC 6 for updates.