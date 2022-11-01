All WB Lanes Closed After Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade

All westbound lanes were closed Tuesday morning after a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County.
Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island.
No injures were reported at this time.
Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as an investigation continues.