All WB Lanes Closed After Crash on MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade

All westbound lanes were closed Tuesday morning after a car crash on the MacArthur Causeway in Miami-Dade County.

Miami Police said three vehicles were involved in the crash, which took place around 5:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Watson Island.

Traffic alert: Due to a traffic crash involving 3 vehicles at Parrot Jungle Trail, MacArthur Cswy is shut down westbound from Miami Beach while first responders attend to injured & detectives investigate. Avoid area & seek alternate route. @MiamiBeachPD @FHPMiami pic.twitter.com/rbh7HOwSLS — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) November 1, 2022

No injures were reported at this time.

Drivers are advised to avoid the roadway for much of the morning as an investigation continues.