U.S. Border Patrol agents rushed to Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in Fort Lauderdale Sunday morning after receiving reports of migrants coming ashore.

Border Patrol agents and members of the Broward Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of A1A just south of Commercial Boulevard around 7 a.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

So far authorities have detained nine migrants and taken them into federal custody, Border Patrol agents said.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.