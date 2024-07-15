Several people arrested after chaos erupts at Copa America Final

Chaos delayed the Copa America Final after fans swarmed Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

At least three people were arrested, including Luis Beltran Martinez and Elkin Mayorga.

Martinez rushed the entry gate and did not display his ticket, an arrest report stated. He is also accused of throwing water at an officer in an attempt to distract him from detaining another person.

(From left to right) Ramon Jesurun, Luis Beltran Martinez and Elkin Mayorga

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

A witness told police that Mayorga also jumped the southwest turnstiles. He resisted officers' attempts to remove him from the stadium and tried to run away, an arrest report stated.

Mayorga later got into a fighting stance, police said. He was struck in the face by an officer before he was taken into custody. He was later hospitalized for a laceration to his face, the report stated.

Both men are facing charges related to trespassing and battery on a law enforcement officer. Mayorga is facing additional charges including disorderly intoxication and resisting an officer with violence.

Video from Only in Dade showed the moment fans jumped a fence at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, ahead of the highly-anticipated faceoff between Argentina and Colombia.

Video from Only in Dade shows the moment fans jumped a fence at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Copa America Final between Argentina and Colombia.

An officer was struck with a rock during an incident, Miami-Dade Police said.

Cellphone video captured the moment unruly fans pushed through security guards and law enforcement personnel to enter the stadium. Additional video showed a separate incident in which fans crawled into stadium vents.

Police later released a statement, confirming that several incidents took place as a result of unruly behavior and fans trying to access the stadium.

The chaos prompted questions surrounding sufficient security measures at the venue. Hard Rock Stadium later released a statement, ensuring that security was not the issue at hand.

"Preparations included an increase in the number of law enforcement officers and security on-hand, with more than double the personnel than a typical at-capacity stadium event," a Hard Rock Stadium spokesperson said.

There were several incidents in which fans tried to overpower security at entry points to the stadium, the spokesperson confirmed.

It happened just a few hours before Argentina and Colombia were set to battle for the title.

"Various stadium gates were closed and re-opened strategically in an attempt to allow ticketed guests to enter safely and in a controlled manner. Fans continued to engage in illegal conduct — fighting police officers, breaking down walls and barricades and vandalizing the stadium, causing significant damage to the property," the statement continued.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issued a statement saying she was outraged by the security failures, noting that Miami-Dade Police had over 550 officers assigned to the game. She emphasized that this situation should not have happened.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC6 for updates.