Hillsboro Beach

Several People Detained After Boat With Migrants Comes Ashore at Hillsboro Beach

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several migrants have been detained by authorities after arriving on shore in Hillsboro Beach Monday morning.

According to Hillsboro Beach's Chief of Police, 12 migrants were onboard the ship, including one child. They say a massive search ensued when all those onboard ran as soon as authorities arrived.

Witnesses say officers combed through buildings in full SWAT gear, armed with rifles. One resident said he saw one migrant leap from the bushes along a road and yell at drivers to stop for him. The resident said it was a heartbreaking scene.

Local

Sunrise 47 mins ago

Man Caught on Camera Vandalizing Statues, Setting Fire at Sunrise Church Arrested: Cops

Fort Lauderdale 4 hours ago

Coast Guard Releases More Than 200 Rehabilitated Sea Turtles Off Florida Coast

Police have not confirmed how many of the migrants were detained and how many are still being searched for.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on air or online.

This article tagged under:

Hillsboro BeachHillsboro Inlet
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us