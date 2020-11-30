Several People Detained After Boat With Migrants Comes Ashore at Hillsboro Beach

Several migrants have been detained by authorities after arriving on shore in Hillsboro Beach Monday morning.

According to Hillsboro Beach's Chief of Police, 12 migrants were onboard the ship, including one child. They say a massive search ensued when all those onboard ran as soon as authorities arrived.

Witnesses say officers combed through buildings in full SWAT gear, armed with rifles. One resident said he saw one migrant leap from the bushes along a road and yell at drivers to stop for him. The resident said it was a heartbreaking scene.

Police have not confirmed how many of the migrants were detained and how many are still being searched for.

