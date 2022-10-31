Several People Detained After Shots Fired in Northwest Miami Neighborhood

A large police presence was seen Monday morning outside of an area in northwest Miami-Dade where officers said shots were fired the night before.

Officers were at the area of Northwest 55th Terrace and 10th Avenue. Miami Police said they received a call around 10:45 p.m. Sunday of shots being fired in the area.

Several cars in the area were investigated and officers took several individuals into custody. Police did not release their identities or what charges they may face.

No injuries were reported.