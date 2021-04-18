Several People Displaced After Fire Breaks Out Inside Miami Duplex

City of Miami Fire-Rescue responded to a 911 call early Sunday morning for a house fire at a single story residential duplex.

Upon arrival, fire crews encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the roof of the duplex located on the 2400 block of Southwest 29th Avenue. Immediately, the incident was upgraded to a Code 1 working fire requesting additional units.

A quick fire attack was initiated along with a primary search for any potential victims. Within five minutes the fire was under control and searches conducted were all clear.

Occupants from both units had self evacuated at the time of the fire and were evaluated on the scene by paramedics. No treatment or transport was required.

Four adults are being displaced due to extensive fire damage. The American Red Cross has been contacted to assist two of the adults.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.