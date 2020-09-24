Several People in Custody After Hit and Run Crash in Miami Beach

Several people were detained after an alleged hit and run crash in Miami Beach early Thursday morning.

Police say officers saw the crash took place near the 900 block of 41st Street when a BMW crashed into a parked Tesla and did not stop.

Officers followed the BMW as it traveled westbound before becoming disabled and stopping near Alton Road, after which several people inside fled the scene.

Police took three people into custody, with one in possession of a rifle, but did not release additional details at this time.