An early morning fire in northwest Miami-Dade reportedly displaced several people as crews spent time putting out the flames.

Fire rescue crews arrived at the four-plex home in the 15600 block of Northwest 2nd Avenue after the fire broke out.

No information was released on any injuries or the cause of the fire.

MDFR did not confirm how many people were displaced, but one person told NBC 6 it could be between 15 and 20 people.