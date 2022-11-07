Several South Florida Congressional Seats Up for Grabs on Election Day

A number of key South Florida Congressional races are set to be decided during Election Day Tuesday.

Here are the main races:

District 20:

Democratic U.S. Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick faces Republican Drew-Montez Clark for the seat, which includes parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

In August, Cherfilus-McCormick won her primary for the seat, which she won in a special election earlier this year.

Cherfilus-McCormick became the first Haitian American Democrat in Congress when she won the seat, which had previously been held by Alcee Hastings.

Democrats outnumber Republicans by a nearly 5-1 ratio in the district.

District 21:

Incumbent Rep. Brian Mast, a Republican, faces Democrat Corinna Balderramos Robinson in the race for the seat, which covers parts of Palm Beach County as well as Martin and St. Lucie counties.

District 23:

Democrat Jared Moskowitz is running for the South Florida seat left open by Democratic Rep. Ted Deutch’s decision to retire.

Moskowitz is the former state representative who helped pass gun legislation after the high school shooting in Parkland. He also served as Gov. Ron DeSantis’ emergency management director.

Joe Budd defeated six other Republicans in the August primary but faces an uphill battle for the seat, which is firmly Democratic.

District 24:

Veteran Rep. Frederica Wilson, a Democrat, is facing Republican Jesus Navarro, who works for a disability mobility firm.

The district, which includes parts of Broward and Miami-Dade, is heavily Democratic.

District 25:

Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz is facing registered nurse Carla Spalding, a Republican, for the Broward seat which is firmly Democratic.

District 26:

Longtime GOP Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart faces Democrat Christine Alexandria Olivo for the district.

District 27:

First-term Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar, a Republican, faces Democratic State Sen. Annette Taddeo, who was Charlie Crist’s lieutenant governor running mate in 2014.

The Miami-area district has switched parties several times in recent years.

District 28:

Incumbent Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez faces Democrat Robert Ascencio, a retired schools police chief and former state legislator.