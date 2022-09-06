Several Vehicles Damaged After Early Morning Crash on State Road 836

An early morning crash Monday damaged several vehicles on State Road 836 at Le Jeune Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

According to the FHP, a black Ford Mustang was traveling westbound on State Road 836 approaching NW 42nd Avenue when it lost control and collided into the left concrete barrier wall. The impact caused the car to spin and it then hit the right side concrete barrier wall.

A white van saw the crash ahead and stopped to avoid a secondary collision, but an approaching burgundy vehicle was unable to stop for the van ahead and rear ended it, the FHP said.

After that collision, the burgundy vehicle was side-swiped by another oncoming vehicle.

Chopper footage shows multiple cars damaged along the highway and the right lane blocked due to the crash.

Authorities have not released the condition of the drivers since the crash, but all vehicles remained on the scene.

This is a developing story. Please check back on the NBC 6 app for updates.