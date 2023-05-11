Several Weapons Found at Multiple Broward Schools in 1 Day

Several weapons were found at multiple Broward County schools Thursday, officials said.

The weapons include an Airsoft gun that was found at Sea Castle Elementary in Miramar.

A gold-colored Airsoft gun was also found at Gulfstream Academy K-8 in Hallandale Beach.

And what appears to be a dagger was found at Falcon Cove Middle school in Weston.

Broward School Board member Dan Foganholi tweeted out photos of the weapons, which he said were found in backpacks at the schools.

Just today, these items were found in backpacks. 2 Airsoft guns in Elementary and a knife in a middle school. Ensuring the safety and security of our students and educators should always be the top priority. We must take all necessary measures to create a safe learning… pic.twitter.com/S9lRtWdxV9 — Daniel P. Foganholi (@DanFoganholi) May 11, 2023

"We must take all necessary measures to create a safe learning environment for our future leaders. Backpacks, metal detectors, more security… I’m ready to talk about it. THIS IS MY DATA," Foganholi said.

Today alone, 4 separate incidents of a “weapon” in a @browardschools at the elementary and middle school levels. I continue to support multiple measures to ⬆️safety and security in our schools. ALL schools should be safe learning environments! — Torey Alston (@ToreyAlston) May 11, 2023

In a statement, Broward County Public Schools said safety and security are always the District’s highest priorities.

"Any student who brings weapons or other banned items to school will face disciplinary consequences in accordance with the Code Book for Student Conduct," the statement said. "Parents are encouraged to talk with their children to remind them about the ramifications of bringing these items to school. School safety is all our responsibility. We encourage everyone – if you see something, say something."

The discovery comes nearly a week to the day since Broward County Public Schools announced a major change when it comes to campus safety.

Starting next school year, only clear bags will be allowed on campuses. The measure doesn't apply to teachers, staff, volunteers or visitors and has some exceptions for items relating to food, personal hygiene and extracurricular activities.

Broward County Public Schools students will only be allowed to use clear backpacks and bookbags beginning next school year.