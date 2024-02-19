Severe storm damage in Broward was caused by EF0 tornado: NWS

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the severe storm damage caused in Broward County over the weekend was caused by an EF0 tornado.

On Monday, crews with the NWS were surveying the damage left behind from the severe weekend storms across Broward County.

NBC6 spoke NWS spokesperson Donal Harrigan who said that crews began to assess the damage from I-75 in Miramar all the way to Pembroke Pines, Cooper City and Davie and found significant damage consistent with an EF0 tornado.

"Some of the strongest damage was in the Nova Village and it was mainly contained to tree damage," Harrigan said.

NBC6 asked Harrigan why there were no warnings issued at the time of the storms.

"These types of storms, these low top supercells are a bit difficult to assess," the spokesperson said. "There's not a lot of lightning with them, they're not really deep, so it is kind of hard to assess their behavior. But we were watching closely and alerting our media and our public partners with the messaging."

South Florida's stormy Sunday featured a couple of tornados -- in the Florida Keys and SW Miami-Dade.

A confirmed tornado moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys, according to the National Weather Service Key West.

Meanwhile in SW Miami-Dade, a brief tornado of unknown intensity reportedly touched down about four miles north of the intersection of SW 8th Street and Krome Avenue around 2:55 p.m, according to NWS Miami.