Severe storm damage in Broward was caused by EF0 tornados: NWS

The National Weather Service confirmed that EF0 tornados caused the severe storm damage in Broward County over the weekend.

The NWS in Miami reported two EF0 tornados in Broward County on Sunday. An EF0 tornado has winds of 65 to 85 mph, according to the Enhanced Fujita Scale or EF Scale.

The first tornado, which had peak winds of 75 mph, touched down in Miramar at 3:20 p.m. and went on a non-continuous path for 3.6 miles before it dissipated in Pembroke Pines five minutes later, according to the NWS. The tornado uprooted several large trees and severed large branches.

After extensive review of storm data and thorough surveying efforts, the National Weather Service forecast office in Miami can confirm that four tornadoes touched down on the afternoon of February 18th, 2024. Here are the summaries for each tornado: — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) February 19, 2024

The second EF0 tornado touched down in Davie at 3:33 p.m. and went on a non-continuous path for 3.4 miles before it dissipated eight minutes later. It had estimated peak winds of 80 mph and damaged mostly vegetation, including hardwood trees, which impacted some structures.

Clean-up is underway after severe storms caused major damage across South Florida over the weekend. NBC6's Olivia Jaquith and Yvette Lewis report.

NWS spokesperson Donal Harrigan said that crews began to assess the damage from I-75 in Miramar all the way to Pembroke Pines, Cooper City and Davie and found significant damage consistent with an EF0 tornado.

"Some of the strongest damage was in the Nova Village and it was mainly contained to tree damage," Harrigan said.

There were no warnings issued at the time of the storms.

"These types of storms, these low-top supercells are a bit difficult to assess," Harrigan said. "There's not a lot of lightning with them, they're not really deep, so it is kind of hard to assess their behavior. But we were watching closely and alerting our media and our public partners with the messaging."

The NWS also confirmed "tornadic activity" in southwest Miami-Dade and northeast Broward that was not able to be rated on the EF Scale. Minor vegetation damage was reported in Miami-Dade, but in Broward, witnesses reported a tornado flipping several cars in an Oakland Park neighborhood.

A confirmed tornado also moved across Cudjoe Key through the Torch Keys, according to the National Weather Service Key West.