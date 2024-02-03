Severe storms expected across South Florida

After a simply perfect Saturday, rough weather rolls in on Sunday. Storms begin to fire up in Broward County as early as 10 am., but the worst of the storms will arrive by about noon and continue pushing south toward Miami and even the Keys.

Although our models have slight differences in timing, they all agree on a 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. time frame and a 1 p.m. bull’s eye. Broward County will see the rain first and clear out first.

In fact, by 6 or 7 p.m., dry weather moves in before the rain fires up again on Monday. While 100% of our viewing area could see severe storms, the chances are lower north of Fort Lauderdale and higher south of Fort Lauderdale.

100% of the area has an elevated risk for damaging winds as the storms are passing through. 100% of the area has a chance for lightning and downpours.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

0% of the area has an elevated risk for hail. North of Fort Lauderdale, the chance of a tornado is 2%. South of Fort Lauderdale, the chance is 5%. But 100% of South Florida is in an area where tornadoes can’t be ruled out.