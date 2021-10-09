Risk of Severe Storms for South Florida Saturday

There is a marginal risk (level 1) for severe storms across South Florida and the Upper Keys.

Full sunshine and humid conditions will help to fuel today’s late-afternoon storms.

Some of which may be strong and an isolated severe storm may develop.

In a worst-case scenario, the main threat would be damaging wind gusts. Heavy rain and frequent lightning will accompany the strongest storms after 4p.

In Fort Lauderdale, there was some salt water flooding on the east side of the Intracoastal around high tide Saturday.