Flash flood warning in effect for Miami-Dade County: Check First Alert Doppler 6000

The Biscayne Boulevard ramp to the MacArthur Causeway was shut down Monday due to heavy rain and flooding. Drivers were urged to seek alternate routes.

Severe weather prompted several weather advisories for Miami-Dade County on Monday.

A flash flood warning for Miami-Dade County lasted until 5:15 p.m. and impacted Miami, Hialeah, Kendall, Doral, Miami Springs and more.

Over 200 flights were delayed and dozens were canceled at Miami International Airport due to severe weather.

This wet pattern remains active this week with another burst of tropical moisture late week and into the weekend. This will increase the coverage and longevity of storms.

