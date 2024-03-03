severe weather

Severe weather prompts flooding, ground stops in Broward, Miami-Dade

There's a potential for gusty, damaging winds

By NBC6

Storms Palm Trees
Getty Images

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for southern Broward County until 5 p.m. Sunday.

Broward County residents were also under a Flood Advisory until 6:45 p.m.

There's reportedly a potential for gusty, damaging winds.

Meanwhile, at least 1,400 Broward customers were out of power Sunday evening, according to FPL. Nearly 300 lost power in Miami-Dade County.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport also issued a ground stop through 6:30 p.m., while Miami International Airport's ground stop ran through 6:45 p.m.

The wet weather and active storm chances will last through the middle of this week before we see calmer and quieter weather to end the work week.

The rain won’t bring much relief to the humidity or the warmer temps. Highs remain in the low 80s and overnight lows in the low 70s.

This article tagged under:

severe weather
