Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Miami-Dade, Broward as Front Rolls In

By Steve MacLaughlin

Strong storms are moving through South Florida Thursday afternoon ahead of a cold front that will push south of the area between now and early evening.

You can expect lightning, heavy downpours and gusty winds the rest of the afternoon.

Once the front pushes south Thursday night, winds shift to the north and gorgeous weather moves in.

This weekend, you can expect lots of sunshine, seasonable temperatures and comfortable humidity. Friday, Saturday & Sunday.

